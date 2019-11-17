Bamford bags try treble as Havant produce ‘terrific’ win against Belsize Park

Darren Bamford grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Havant battled to a 42-25 London One South win against Belsize Park at Hooks Lane.

Three tries in the final seven minutes finally saw the home side shake off a determined challenge.

Senior coach Will Knight felt Havant were the dominant force and never in danger of losing.

He applauded the finishing prowess of Bamford, admitting: ‘Ultimately I feel we had too much for them and this was typified by Darren.

'When we had the ball we always looked more threatening than they did.

'What Darren does so well is track the play so that he is invariably in the right place at the right time to finish.

'He benefited from some terrific play by the team as a whole.

'A lot of players stepped up their game and there were some fantastic performances.

'The platform was laid by our forwards and prop forward Andrea Pozzi showed his quality.

'He helped destroy the Belsize Park scrummage.

'We were guilty of making some errors which kept Belsize Park in the game.

'Their first minute try was a gift and they also scored from two of our knock-ons.'

The visitors, making their first ever visit to Hooks Lane, announced their arrival in style.

From the kick-off Havant attempted to run the ball, only to lose it and cough up an easy try.

Park followed up with a penalty before Havant started to go through the gears.

Joel Knight, who controlled the game superbly at outside half, created Bamford's first try on 12 minutes by carving through the visitors defence.

Knight was also involved in his second try two minutes later, linking with Wayne Dugan to put Bamford in.

Dan Munden scored a third Havant try but, at the break, the two sides were locked together at 22-22.

Both teams added penalties before the home side powered away in the closing stages.

On 73 minutes Ben Chambers scored in the corner and three minutes later Sean Shepherd claimed a touchdown.

Appropriately it was Bamford who finished it off with a last-minute try.

'It was a cracking game of rugby played at a tremendous pace from start to finish,' said Knight.

'For the neutral it must have been a great spectacle.'

'We are pleased to get back to winning ways after losing at Camberley.

'That defeat hurt the players and they were determined to put it right.'