Waterlooville’s Bash Brothers are out to continue their professional rise.

And lightweight Mark Chamberlain will be aiming to ensure that remains the case when he continues his professional journey on Saturday night.

Jamie Chamberlain was a winner on home soil last weekend. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The concussive hitter is gunning to pick up his third victory in the illustrious confines of the O2 Arena against Youssef Al Hamidi.

That’s after his two professional contests to date lasted a combined 1min 36sec, as the 20-year-old showcased his devastating power.

The former senior ABA champion is determined to deliver more family pride after older brother, Jamie, last weekend chalked up an impressive victory at South Parade Pier.

Chamberlain will be facing an opponent whose been stopped just three times in 145 contests, however, defeated former world champ Anthony Crolla and faced the likes of Ricky Burns, Lee Selby and Josh Warrington.

He said: ‘Hopefully I can get a few rounds under my belt - but if the opportunity comes for another stoppage I’ll take it with both hands, I’m not going to drag it out!

‘My opponent has been in with big names and beaten some as well. He doesn’t get knocked out - that’s why he’s been picked for me.

‘(Promoter) Frank Warren has said he’s chosen him to give me more of a test, so I’m looking forward to showing what I can do.

‘I want to get through this weekend and then push forward with maybe a couple more fights and then look for something a bit bigger.’

It was tough journeyman Dean Evans who provided the opposition for Jamie last Saturday, as the lightweight chalked up a comprehensive 40-36 points win.

The 21-year-old former Cowplain School student sees no reason why he and his brother can’t build support and get among the titles.

He said: The fight went well and I was really happy with it. It was good to box in Portsmouth in my second fight, too.

‘I want a few more fights on my record and then I’m obviously interested in winning a title.

‘Me and my brother don’t drink, don’t smoke and we don’t do stupid stuff. We just train.

‘So we are capable of building a following in Waterlooville’.