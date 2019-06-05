Bayside Tri Club delighted with success of GOTRI event at Gosport Leisure Centre - two more events ahead

Have your say

Bayside Tri Club hosted a beginner friendly swim and run event at Gosport Leisure Centre.

This event was a 300m swim followed by a 3k run, aimed at introducing people to multi discipline sport.

It was the first of three GOTRI events the club is hosting this year.

Bayside chairman Lee Rhodes said: ‘We had more than 30 adults taking part, including a large group from Bootcamp UK Fareham, members of Gosport Road Runners, Stubbington Green and Bayside Tri Club, as well as many non-affiliated and first timers.

‘One of the highlights was seeing Angela Price, 68, complete her first swim and run event and absolutely loving it.

‘In addition to the adult race we had our first junior event – with nine finishers and requests to put more events on for juniors.’

The next event hosted by Bayside Tri will be a triathlon – a 200m swim, 8k bike and 1,500m run.

It will be on Sunday, June 30 at Gosport Leisure Centre.