Director Trevor Brock has urged for patience from the Hawks fans as the club undergoes its current upheaval.

After parting company with manager Lee Bradbury in the final week of the season they quickly brought in Paul Doswell as his replacement.

The new manager has vast experience at this level having previously been successful at Eastleigh and Sutton United.

He immediately announced his plans to switch training to three mornings a week for next season.

The Hawks have since had a mass exodus of players who either can't commit to this because of their jobs or who have been told they are not required.

Some of the fans have expressed their concern with so many players leaving the club.

Brock is keen to put their minds at rest and insists the changes are designed to get the club back into the Vanarama National League at the earliest opportunity.

He said: ‘I would ask the fans to give the club a chance to make some quite fundamental changes with a bit of patience.

‘As you know we are moving from being a traditional Tuesday, Thursday part-time team to one that trains mornings and therefore will be better placed to return at some stage to the National League and thrive.

‘In order to do this we have gone through the painful process of letting people go who couldn’t commit to the new regime.

‘Some were offered the opportunity to continue with us but unfortunately their day-time occupations got in the way.

‘They leave and new ones come in, that's football.

‘We thank them for their services and wish them well in their future footballing careers.

‘I think the majority of our fans could see that relegation, in part, was caused by us being a part-time team in a largely full-time League and change was needed to avoid being in the same position again should the team get back.

‘The appointment of Paul Doswell has allowed the club to address what is needed to put things in order for the future.

‘You have no need to worry concerning players.

‘We have already agreed terms with several excellent National League standard players and retained the services of a handful of existing ones.

‘Due to FA registration rules we are unable to announce their arrival until certain dates have passed.

‘You may have to wait to find out who they are but you will not be disappointed.

‘There are no guarantees in this game but these are real quality footballers.

‘An exciting pre-season friendly programme has been put together starting on Saturday, July 6.

‘Dos has arrived as a breath of fresh air.

‘Speaking for myself I feel re-energised and I am sure you will be as well.

‘So I ask that you all be patient and good things will follow.’