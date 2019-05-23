Have your say

Bedhampton Mariners visit Ropley still searching for their first win of the cricket season in Hampshire League division one.

Injured captain Dan Clark is aware of where the problem has been.

He is backing his team to turn it around.

They can change their fortunes quickly by batting their way into matches and still have a good summer.

The skipper said: ‘We have not got enough runs on the board to win a match.

‘Our bowling and fielding have been good but our batting has let us down.

‘It is disappointing and we know we have under performed with the bat.

‘We have only lost four games in the whole of the last two years and must look to get that winning mentality back.

‘Though we lost our leading run scorer from last season, Harry Hovey, who scored 800 runs, to Sussex cricket we still have plenty of runs in the side.

‘We do genuinely bat down to number 10.

‘It is just that so far we have not been able to find our form.

‘Once the players relax and apply themselves a bit more I am sure the runs will come.

‘Ropley have also lost their two opening games so we must see this as an opportunity to break our duck.’

Gosport Borough are also looking to get back to winning ways. They host Burridge seconds at Privett Park.

They lost at Hook & Newnham Basics II after being bowled out for a disappointing 182 runs.

Borough have ambitions to make a quick return to the Southern League and captain Lee Harrop knows they cannot afford too many defeats.

Emsworth are hoping to get off the mark in division two when they visit South Wilts third.

Mike Norris is confident his newly-promoted side will find their feet at the higher level.

The skipper said: ‘We just need to make sure we bat our 45 overs.

‘In both our games so far we have suffered from a batting collapse.

‘We need to bat time to start posting scores of 200 plus and that will give us something to bowl at.

‘There is a need for greater consistency.’

In Hampshire division three south United Services can maintain their unbeaten start by winning at Bashley (Rydal) thirds.