Bedhampton suffer defeat to Longparish… ‘Weak batting’ costly for Gosport Borough

Bedhampton Mariners are still trying to find their feet after making the step up to Hampshire League division one.

They suffered a second-successive defeat losing by two wickets against Longparish at Bidbury Mead.

Defending a total of 153 runs the home side managed to take eight wickets but in the end didn’t have enough runs to play with.

Lee Harrop blamed weak batting for Gosport Borough’s two-wicket defeat at Hook & Newnham Basics II.

He said: ‘We never put enough runs on the board and it is something we need to rectify. Not one of our batsmen went on to make a score and we could only limp to 182 runs.

‘To make matters worse Gav King, who we dropped from the team, scored an unbeaten 202 for the seconds. He let me know all about it when we got back to the pavilion.

‘Even though our total was below par we thought we might be able to defend it.

‘Unfortunately when we bowled we weren’t sharp enough between the 10th and 20th overs.

‘In the end we were about 15 to 20 runs too short.’

Jacob Harris bowled well at the start of the innings and young leg spinner Charlie Creal, who grabbed four wickets, also impressed.

Harrop added: ‘That is probably the best I have seen young Charlie bowl. With just three fielders on the leg side he produced a disciplined controlled spell.

‘We know this is a tough league and it won't be easy after we dropped out of the Southern League.

‘If you are not at your best then you are going to get beat.

‘The challenge for me now is to get the batting order right.’

In division two Alex Watson’s (40) efforts proved in vain as Bishop’s Waltham lost by eight wickets to Compton & Chandlers Ford.

United Services Portsmouth cruised to a 10-wicket derby win against Kerala in division three south.

Services had no problems chasing down a target of 125 runs.

Hayling Island were on the wrong end of a 10-wicket thumping at Shanklin.