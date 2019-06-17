Best Pairs speedway cancelled on Isle of Wight due to worsening weather forecast

With a worsening weather forecast in place for Tuesday the Warriors management have taken an early decision to postpone the Best Pairs meeting which has been re-scheduled for Thursday, July 18.

There is still set to be action for the club on Wednesday as the Wightlink Wizards head to the Midlands to take on the Milton Keynes Knights at Birmingham’s Perry Bar Stadium in the Midland & Southern Development League.

Jamie Sealey, Chris Watts, Morgan Williams and Ben Ilsley will be the Wizards quartet on duty looking for a second away win of the season.