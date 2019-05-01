Big-game experience could prove crucial for Moneyfields in play-off semi-final

Have your say

Dave Carter believes Moneyfields’ experienced players have a big part to play in their Southern League division one south play-off semi-final.

MMoneys make the trip to Yate Town tonight knowing they are two wins away from promotion.

The fixture provides the Dover Road outfit with a maiden taste of the play-offs.

However, their squad is packed with big-game experience.

Defensive pair Sam Pearce and Brett Poate both played in National League South with the Hawks and Gosport Borough.

Lewis Fennemore featured for Sholing in the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Joe Briggs and Steve Hutchings have played at a higher level.

Carter expects a hostile atmosphere at Yate.

And the Moneys manager believes his experienced star will be crucial to the club’s hopes.

He said: ‘There’s a lot of excitement around the club.

They’ll be quite a few in there and it could be quite a hostile atmosphere.

‘But that will raise our players.

‘We’ve got players who have been involved in big games and it will not impact on own performance.

‘In amongst our squad, we’ve got Sam Pearce and Brett Poate who have been involved in play-off games with Gosport and Havant.

‘Lewis Fennemore has played at Wembley with Sholing in the FA Vase final.

‘We’ve got some youngsters and some big-time players, which will hopefully help us through.’

Moneys head into the crunch semi-final on the back of a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Larkhall Athletic on Saturday.

Striker Steve Hutchings was also sent off on a frustrating afternoon.

Carter has confirmed his influential skipper will be available for tonight’s semi-final.

However, it looks to be Hutchings’ last action of the season.

The forward will be banned for the weekend’s play-off final – should Moneys get the better of Yate.

Carter added: ‘Steve’s available for the semi-final.

‘That’ll be his task, to gets us into the final.

‘All we can focus on at the moment is the semi-final.

‘It’ll be two good teams that will go toe-to-toe.

‘We’ll both go out to win the game.

‘I’m expecting a good game, it’ll just come down to who takes their chances on the day.’