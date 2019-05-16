Birdie-king Richard Wallis grabs success at Hayling in testing links conditions to land big prize

Canterbury’s Richard Wallis hit the right opening note at Hayling, shooting a four-under-par 67 to take the Pro-Am’s individual win and a cool £1,000.

Underlining the challenge that the Hayling links provided on the day, Wallis had to make seven birdies to offset three bogeys for his 67, but it was just enough to edge the card of 68 of Hayling’s own PGA Head Professional, Mark Treleaven, into second spot for £850.

In third place, Lee-on-the-Solent’s James Ablett led a six-strong group on 69 that included Swanmore Golf Centre’s Martin Adams, Cooden Beach’s Colton Alleyne-Davis, ProAgenda.com’s Guy Woodman, Banstead Downs’ Stephen Plane and the 2018 Virgin Atlantic PGA South OoM champion Chris Gane from Left Handed Golf at Silvermere.

Wallis was pleased with his golf. He said: ‘It’s a good start to my season. Hayling always tests not only every department of your game but like all the best links courses, tests your imagination as well. There are always some shots that present you with choices that’ll stretch your ability beyond your comfort zones.

‘The course conditions and especially the greens were terrific, and the breeze made things a bit more interesting of course, but that’s links golf for you.’

In the team event, recent winner Michael Bullen (RustingtonGolf Centre) led his amateurs to victory by one stroke, notching up a total of 19 under par to pip Steve Richardson’s home favourites from Hayling.