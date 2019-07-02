Have your say

Mark Parsons notched two maximums and a 107 finish as he helped Bishop’s Waltham SC A demolish Barleycorn A 7-1 to stay unbeaten in Bishop’s Waltham & District League division one.

The victors also had a 180 from Steve Perren.

Andy Underwood’s 180 helped Park Gate RBL C earn a point from their match against Priory A, with honours shared at 4-4.

Woolston A whitewashed Black Dog A 8-0 in division two, with Shane Weir firing in a maximum.

Honours were even between the top two, with Spike Islanders’ Dave Hayes scoring 180 in a 4-4 draw that keeps them a point behind Hedge End Club.

Barleycorn B are still looking for their first points after going down 7-1 to Bishop’s Waltham SC B.

Brewery Bar move up to second place in division three thanks to a 5-4 victory over Park Gate RBL B.

Black Dog B opened up a two-point lead at the head of the table after trouncing Priory B 7-1.

Terry Rawlins’ 108 finish helped Linden Tree secure a 4-4 draw with Vine.

A Steve Phillips maximum inspired Bishopstoke SC to a 5-3 triumph over Dolphin, keeping their 100-per-cent record intact.

Woolston B had a 180 from Chris Emery as they dismissed Acorn SC B 5-3.