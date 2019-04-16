Bit of magic from the Wizard! Simon Whitlock lands Portsmouth Individual League title

Have your say

Simon Whitlock emerged victorious from the Portsmouth Individual League finals night, beating Richard North into second place.

The Wizard beat Steve Harradine in the semi-finals while North overcame Liam Jafkins.

Charlie Large won the plate contest with John Large finishing as runner-up.

Bob Crawley and Keiron Smith both reached the last four.

In the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League Aimee Bromyard checked-out on 61 to help Foresters Lounge beat Five Alls 6-3 and take the division three title.

Sarah Lodge’s score of 133 was little consolation for Lee CC as they were demolished 8-1 by Green Dragon.

Foresters Arms B dropped to fourth place in division one as they went down 6-3 to Three Tuns, despite Lou Smith hitting a 70 game-shot.

Lisa Killick’s 130 score inspired RNA to beat WPM A 5-4 to move up to third.

Queens Head B secured promotion from division two with a 5-4 victory over Solent SC B. Queens had a 134 score from Caroline Pullinger and Solent’s Tracy Stoddard hit 130.

Sharon Jeffery scored 140 for Eagle but couldn’t prevent them losing 5-4 to New Inn.

Champions Seahorse signed off for the season with a 7-2 victory over White Horse B, including a 134 from Wendy Dawkins.

BRWCA B beat WPM B 7-2 with a 132 score from Valarie Paice Patterson.

Windsor Castle took top spot in division four with a 6-3 triumph over Gosport Pool Arena.

Pennie Lewis was in fine form for Foresters Lounge A, hitting a 140 score and 73 game-shot in their 5-4 win against Five Alls B.

A top prize of £300 is up for grabs in the Phoenix Easter Open competition at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on Saturday, April 20.

Entry costs £7 with the main event starting at 1pm while there is also a doubles contest for £3 per player at 11am. Doors open at 9am for breakfast.