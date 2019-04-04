Have your say

Blu Bowers is hopeful of securing a spot in the England squad ahead of the upcoming junior European Championships.

The Locks Heath-based boxer, 15, recently attended a selection camp and is now waiting to see whether he has done enough for selection.

Bowers, who trains at Pinewood Starr in Berkshire, was crowned English Minors champion in 2015 and success has followed from that point for the under-46kg fighter.

The Brookfield Community School pupil has claimed national titles at schoolboy, national amateur, junior ABA and Three Nations events.

Those accolades have helped the 15-year-old gain recognition across the country.

And Bowers has competed for England on several occasions.

Now he is hoping to represent his country once again – this time at the European Championships in Romania later this year.

He said: ‘I’ve just been for a European selection camp which I’m waiting to here back from.

‘If you get picked for the European event you’ve got a 10-week camp then you head to Romania and fight boxers from all over the continent.

‘It would mean a lot to get picked and go over there.

‘If I don’t get picked it’s back in the gym training through the summer.’

The 15-year-old is ambitious and wants to become a professional in the future.

Yet Bowers recognises there is still a long way to go before he can start thinking about that.

The youngster will face more challenges in youth competitions to come.

And Bowers must adapt and prepare for three-minute round fights in the future.

He added: ‘I’m looking to go pro and become a world champion one day, that’s the aim.

‘I’ve been confident going into competitions throughout the years.

‘But you’re still nervous because you’re stepping into the ring and fighting.

‘I won the minors national title at 11 and things have continued from there.

‘I’ve got the youth competitions to look forward to now.

‘That’s going to be three-minute rounds, so it’s going to be a big difference.’