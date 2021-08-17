Boorah’s career best helps Portsmouth keep pressure on at the top of Hampshire League Division 5 South East

Harry Robbins top scored for Portchester with 80 in their loss to Rowner. Picture: Neil Marshall

Boorham claimed 6-18 - his fourth haul of four of more wickets this season - as Portsmouth took the maximum 24 points from beating Steep 2nds.

Though Fareham also won, in a low-scoring encounter with Emsworth 2nds, they only picked up 20 points.

That leaves Fareham going into the last two games of the season occupying the second promotion place with a points-per-game average of 19.75. But Portsmouth are breathing heavily down their necks with an average of 19.44.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hambledon 3rds can’t be discounted either, as their win against Wickham leaves them with an average of 19.25.

Boorah entered the game against Steep having taken 5-6 (v Wickham), 4-21 (v Portchester) and 5-24 (v Emsworth 2nds) this season.

He improved on all those performances by running through the middle order and tail as Steep were dismissed for 104 at St Johns.

Saf Musthaffa (29) and opening partner Matt Pearce (25) helped Portsmouth triumph by eight wickets, while extras (32) top scored.

Fareham were given a few scares before passing Emsworth’s 79 all out with their ninth wicket pair at the crease.

It all seemed to be going swimmingly when Martin Greenwood (4-16) removed Emsworth’s top four in a fine opening burst.

No 10 Harvey Elliss (13) top scored for Emsworth while Usman Younas (2-3) took the last two wickets in his only over.

Younas’ main contribution, though, was still to come as Fareham’s top order collapsed against Tom Bigwood (2-8) and Elliss (3-14).

Younas (34) and No 9 Gary West (10 not out) were the only batsmen in double figures as Fareham limped home in the 36th over.

Jamie Lewis struck an unbeaten 88 as Hambledon 3rds kept the pressure on the top three with a six-wicket victory over Wickham at Broadhalfpenny Down.

David Mann struck 36 as Hambledon reached their 176 target with almost 10 overs in hand.

Opener Jeremy Wright (62) had helped Wickham reached 175-7 with No 8 Ajay Chetri 26 not out.

A fine all-round bowling display ensured Kerala remained in top spot with a five-wicket success against Solent Rangers.

All seven of Kerala’s bowlers took at least one wicket with Harikrishnan Korasseril (2-9 off six overs) the most successful.

Captain Eldhose Arekkal (39) top scored as Solent were dismissed for 100 at Rugby Camp.

Kerala lost early wickets in reply but opener Roshan Radhakrishnan (37) underpinned their successful run chase and a seventh win in eight completed matches.

Andy Peck smashed a career best 92 as Rowner claimed a six-wicket victory over Portchester.

Chasing 192 for victory, Rowner lost openers Rob Bowman (0) and Matthew Darby (1) cheaply.

But Peck and Lewis Haines (53 not out) shared a match-winning stand as the hosts stormed to victory with almost 10 overs in hand.

Earlier, Portchester skipper Harry Robbins (80) and Derek Kelly (37) had helped their side total 191-6.

Laura Ineson bagged her best figures in Hampshire League men’s cricket - but Railway Triangle 2nds still lost a low-scoring encounter with Rowner 2nds.

Ineson finished with 4-17 as Rowner were bowled out for 118 - extras (36) easily the top scorer.

In reply, Mark Smyth (3-14) and Adam Smyth (3-17) combined to help rout Triangle for 71 at Drayton Park. Skipper Stuart White (25) was one of only two players in double figures - No 10 Ineson (10) was the other.

Liam Dawtry ran through Challengers Gosport’s tail en route to Compton winning by five wickets.

Mahesh Sasi top scored with 60 at the top of the order before Dawtry’s 5-20 haul reduced them to 161 all out.