Bowls talents Danny Smith and Alex Linter lead Portsmouth & District League charge to national finals

Danny Smith has shrugged off the disappointment of missing out on England’s Junior Home International squad with another Hampshire title, writes Dave Wildman.

The Waverley talent became county junior pairs champion for the third successive season – with a third different partner.

Alfie Smith

This time it was 15-year-old Priory starlet Alex Linter who shared in the triumph.

The duo now head for August’s national finals in Royal Leamington Spa, where Smith will also contest the junior singles and fours.

He was a member of the White Rose rink that beat teams from Buckinghamshire and Surrey to the regional title.

Portsmouth Water’s Alfie Smith, aged 10, was part of the other county quartet.

Unfortunately for them, they ran into a Surrey team featuring two junior internationals and two Middleton Cup players.

But losing by one nine shots is a credit to the Hampshire four.

Two senior men’s pairs from the Portsmouth & District League will be joining the young guns at the national finals.

Waverley’s Jon Leggett and Paul Cooke qualified with an 18-17 success over a Ringwood duo, having defeated Alton Social 24-10 in the previous round.

They will be joined by Priory’s Steve Smith and Clive Carter, who qualified by winning the third-place play-off.

The women have a fours and senior fours outfit heading for Royal Leamington Spa.

Milton Park quartet Carla Woolvin, Pat MacRae, Julie Greenwood and Mandy Orchard are through to the fours final.

Greenwood then doubled up with club-mates Lynda Gibbs, Wendy Brown and Kath Patrick to qualify in the senior fours – clinching the Hampshire crown in the process.