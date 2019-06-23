Have your say

It was a huge turnout for Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun with a glimpse into a very bright future for the event.

Juniors were to the fore as they took on volunteer roles and ensured everything went smoothly – with the packed seafront providing a superb spectacle.

Pearson Atkinson did the run briefing while his friends from Stokes Bay Junior parkrun excelled in the various volunteer positions.

In total 544 people flocked to the event and enjoyed the sunshine.

This was the 213th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun and only on seven occasions have more people taken part.

Junior Eden Curtis ran her 10th to join the milestone club and Kate Stubbings ran her 150th.

Well done to all the Stubbington Green Runners who graduated from their introduction to running course.City of Portsmouth’s Callum Crook has been running very well and he led the way with a time of 16min 34sec.

Nikki Moxham was first female in 18.50 – building on her good recent running.

At Fareham parkrun it was the 173rd event with run director David MacSwayne and his team welcoming everyone.

Matthew Brown finished first in 17.38 and he celebrated his 100th parkrun.

The first lady was Serena Porter in 23.32.

It was a busy morning with 319 finishers at Cams Hall Estate and the out-and-back trail course was looking superb.

Jordan Winbourne got a new personal best of 17.02 to finish first at Whiteley parkrun.

Carla O’Grady finished first lady in 22.24.

Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun had 341 finishers with Lewis Banner first and Mia Billins finishing first female.

Liam Dunne led the way in the 302nd Southsea parkrun with a time of 16.29 and Cameron Walker-Powell got a new personal best of 17.32 in second position.

The turnout of 529 was the fifth highest in the history of the event which started in October 2013.

Volunteers were from Trafalgar Medical Group Practice who are doing their parkrun partnership with the Southsea event.

Havant parkrun welcomed 232 people for their 371st event and Queen Elizabeth parkrun had 110 finishers at their 324th edition.