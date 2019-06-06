Burridge relishing opportunity to show what they can do against top-side Bashley

Have your say

Burridge are relishing the opportunity of taking on Southern League premier division leaders Bashley (Rydal) at Botley Road.

The home side have lacked consistency so far this season.

But captain Rick Ankers is confident they can cause an upset.

The team have the belief in their quality that they can match the very best and will be looking to prove that on Saturday.

Ankers said: ‘On our day we are capable of beating anyone in our league.

‘For us it is all about availability and so far this season we have had to chop and change a lot.

‘In our first game we were caught cold and were well beaten.

‘We have been second twice in the past three seasons so there is no reason why we shouldn’t be looking up.

‘Our team contains some terrific players and I am sure we can come through.

‘We are also bringing some youngsters through and giving them a chance.

‘If we can beat Bashley then it will really open the league up.

‘Though we have won two out of four we would probably had another win but for the weather against Basingstoke & North Hants.’

Ankers is also delighted to see top-order batsman Joe Collings-Wells getting back to his best.

He starred in the 69-run win against Bournemouth at Chapel Gate.

‘Joe suffered a rugby injury during the winter,’ said Ankers.

‘He took a knock to the head, was concussed and this caused him to struggle at the start of the summer.

‘He showed at Bournemouth that he is getting his touch back.

‘Conditions weren’t easy because of a slow outfield and a wicket not conducive to shot making.

‘This didn’t stop him and he produced a fantastic innings.

‘The only surprise was to see him get out in the 90s because he doesn’t usually do that.

‘He doesn’t get nervous and is a wonderful cricketer.’

The batting was backed up by some excellent bowling from Dan Stancliffe and Hilio de Abreu.

Derek Kenway comes into the side and seam bowler Duncan Fraser is given his debut after his impressive performances in the second team.

In the premier division Havant entertain bottom of the league Alton at Havant Park.