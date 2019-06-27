Business as usual for Rhys Pearce & Co in new junior pool league

Have your say

Ten boys and girls lined up for the brand new junior pool league at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

But it was business as usual on the tables.

Following the first week’s action, the top three spots in division one are occupied by the previous champions.

Defending champion Rhys Pearce lost only one of his eight frames and leads Keira Hiscock and Jayden Brookes by half a point.

New players, including complete beginners, can join the league at any time.

Jamie Wilson had his scoring boots on during the Monday Junior Snooker League.

The 15-year-old chalked up breaks of 95, 94, 61 and 37 in his four undefeated frames and opened up a two-point lead over Owen Jenkins at the top of division one.

Two young girls beat their highest breaks.

Nine-year-old Keira Hiscock compiled a four-ball 15 against third-group winner Finn Kirby.

And eight-year-old Chloe Hall made a 13 in her victory over Hiscock.

Four straight victories took Ryan Kneller up four places to fifth in division one.

And Jenkins had three reasons to be cheerful following the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

The 10-year-old won the top group on a three-way tie-break against Billy Reid and Thomas Sharp to take over first place in division one by the slimmest of margins.

He also knocked in the day’s highest break of 44 against Callum White and completed the Cuestars Academy standard routines.

Tyler Mack was undefeated in the second group and climbed five places to third in division two.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.