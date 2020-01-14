Butcher and Spooner doubles ensure Portsmouth keep firm grip on third in the Hampshire Premier Division

Have your say

Skipper Emily Butcher and Katie Spooner both scored twice as Portsmouth women’s 1sts cemented their grip on third place in the Hampshire Premier Division.

But they surrendered a 2-0 lead en route to a 4-2 home victory over Andover that opened up a five-point gap between themselves and their opponents.

Portsmouth streaked into a 2-0 lead following a fine reverse stick conversion by Spooner and a confident finish from Butcher.

They then spurned numerous chances, and were punished when Andover levelled by half-time.

Spooner restored Portsmouth’s lead, sweeping home a right wing cross and then Butcher restored the two-goal gap after yet another driving run from the right.

Such was Portsmouth’s dominance in the second period that Andover didn’t manage a single shot.

n Kate Mason won the player of the match award after grabbing her first senior goal in the 3rds’ 5-1 caning of Petersfield.

Steph Lowry, Danni Francis, Mandy Wood and Michaela Chandler were also on target.

Portsmouth are fourth in Hampshire Division 4 - they would be a place higher had they not had three points deducted for fielding an ineligible player.

n Isabel Slack was awarded the player of the match award as the women’s 4ths were thrashed 7-0 at home by Basingstoke in Hampshire Division 5.

Sam Pratt and Emma Hand produced some fine defending in the first half, but second-placed Basingstoke led 2-0 at the interval against a home side sitting one place above the relegation zone.

Mai Reader was beaten five more times in the second period but Portsmouth continued to work hard and created chances for Michelle Hughes, Nicky Roach and Geneve Wibberley.

n Captain Jess Gregory-Perry praised her side’s work ethic and progress since the season started following the 5ths’ 5-0 loss to Hamble 3rds.

Hamble, due to having points deducted, are the only team below Portsmouth in the Hampshire Division 7 table.