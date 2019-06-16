Jos Buttler believes James Vince & Co are ready to impress if England need them on Tuesday.

Neither Morgan or Jason Roy took up their usual positions in the batting order at the Ageas Bowl due to injury problems that could open the door for Hampshire’s Vince.

With England's next match on Tuesday, when they take on outsiders Afghanistan at Old Trafford, there is every chance vice-captain Buttler will be skipper after Eoin Morgan’s Ageas Bowl back injury.

‘I would be chuffed but I’d rather Eoin plays,’ he said.

‘I have played under Eoin for a long time and he’s a fantastic captain and he’s someone I have tried to learn from as vice-captain.

‘We speak a lot about the game, we've got similar views so it will be very similar if it was me.’

Those who are not among the walking wounded will return to training in Manchester on Monday, with spare batsmen Vince readying himself for a first appearance and all-rounder Moeen Ali also on standby for a recall.

With seamers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood managing respective knee and ankle problems, Tom Curran will also be hoping for a chance.

‘They are ready, absolutely,’ said Buttler.

‘We spoke about how hard the squad was to pick and now getting in the XI is really competitive, so those guys on the sidelines are fantastic and ready to play.

‘It’s a long tournament, lots of games, and it will be a full squad effort. The are other guys who are not even in the 15 who may still come in an play a vital role.’