Callum Crook claims fine double with Lakeside 5k and City of Portsmouth Club Championship glory

Have your say

Callum Crook powered to victory in the penultimate race of the Lakeside 5k Series.

The teenager, who won the opening round in April, clocked a time of 15min 57sec on the North Harbour course last Wednesday.

And with the race doubling as the City of Portsmouth Club Championship, Crook carried off the under-17 crown to complete a successful evening.

Chichester’s defending series champion James Baker was second on the night in 16.06, while Matthew Brown (16.46) completed the podium places.

Becky Tovey, a Romsey Road Runners team-mate of Brown, was the first woman on the night.

She clocked 18.34 to edge City of Portsmouth talent Ellie Farrow (18.38) into second in a thrilling battle.

Farrow claimed her club’s under-17 girls’ title by way of a consolation – ahead of Saffron Moore, who was third female on the night in 19.31.

Callum Hawkins (20.01) beat Alex Smart (20.01) and Ben Gibbard (20.14) to City’s under-13 boys’ crown.

Florence East (20.57) was the winner of the under-13 girls’ prize from Lauren South (21.31) and Kitty Brydon (22.59).

William Campbell clinched the under-15 boys’ honour with a time of 18.47.

Jonathan Bennett (19.06) was second with Jacob Godley (19.39) third.

Olivia East soared to success in the under-15 girls’ race with 19.55.

Natalya Smith (20.41) was second – just edging Sophie Newsom (20.47) into third.

Crook’s stellar show at the head of affairs left Callum Millard (18.50) second in City’s under-17 boys’ race.

The final race of the Lakeside 5k Series will take place on Wednesday, August 28.