Havant marked the parkrun anniversary in style with an excellent event on Saturday at Staunton Country Park.

The course was looking challenging with plenty of mud, especially around the loop at the top and on some of the wetter sections around the big loop, writes David Brawn.

Conrad Buttery ran in a special hat to celebrate 15 years of Parkrun. Picture: Vernon Nash (051019-014)

It was an excellent show with plenty of support and encouragement for everyone from the volunteer team led by run director Bridget Main.

This was the 386th event at Staunton Country Park and it was part of the celebrations across the world for the 15th anniversary of the first parkrun starting.

Back then on Saturday, October 2, 2004, 13 runners and five volunteers turned up to Bushy Park in Teddington, London, for a free, timed, 5k run, known then as the Bushy Park Time Trial.

They had started something incredible.

Since then the number of parkrun locations has rapidly risen, particularly in the past five years, to the current total of almost 2,000.

Havant held their first event back on June 16, 2012 with 85 parkrunners taking part and 15 volunteers.

The course always provides a good test and is great for supporting as well with two big loops around the country park after the initial small loop.

On Saturday they had 264 finishers with lots of fantastic achievements and smiles around the course.

Rachel Muckelt completed her 250th parkrun to join the prestigious milestone club.

Bruce Corney was also celebrating a big landmark as he reached the century of parkruns.

Carol Young and Athene Ryan both joined the 50-parkrun club.

Michael Harrison finished first on Saturday with Havant junior Alfie Moth in second place.

Kirsty Aked, of Denmead Striders, was the first female finisher with Joanne Stanford second.

The Striders are often out in good numbers at Havant, relishing the undulating course and the mud.

They will be gearing up to host their own big race the Denmead 10k on Sunday, October 13 (10am).