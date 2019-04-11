Have your say

Jamie Wilson recorded two centuries in three days in the junior leagues at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 15-year-old talent, from Havant, cleared the table for 120 against Owen Jenkins on Monday, writes Tim Dunkley.

It was his seventh and highest century. And he added an eighth with a 105 on Wednesday.

Again, it was 10-year-old Jenkins picking the balls out.

It means third-placed Wilson is in contention for a first junior league title.

He is four points adrift of Wednesday League division one leader Samuel Laxton with two weeks remaining.

Tyler Mack heads division two, while Antony Terroni is favourite to claim the division three title.

Laxton’s Monday division one lead has been cut to five points by second-placed Zak Truscott.

And it’s all change again at the halfway stage of the Junior Pool League.

Rhys Pearce won the first group and replaces defending champion Keira Hiscock at the top of division one.

Tyler Rodgers impressed by winning all eight frames in the second group.

Jake Daffin heads division two from Harrison Heath.

All junior leagues run as normal over the Easter school holiday.