Century-maker Pascal Richard collects prize for impressive run in Cuestars Championship

Pascal Richard collected £110 for finishing runner-up in the Cuestars Championship at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

And the 39-year-old, from Gosport, had earlier recorded the only century break of the snooker tournament, writes Tim Dunkley.

Pascal Richard rolled in a superb century break at Waterlooville Sports Bar. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (120519-5)

Trailing 1-0 in the final to Southampton’s Christian Chislett, Richard was strong favourite to level the match.

But Chislett doubled his advantage with a 67 clearance from 58 points behind.

Richard pulled one back on the pink but was left chasing snookers with one red left in the fourth.

Paying tribute to his opponent, Chislett said: ‘He potted some unbelievable balls from nowhere. Give him a good safety and he’d drill in a long one.’

The 21 runners for the invitation-only end-of-season finale sponsored by snookercrazy.com returned 24 breaks of 50 or more.

But Richard’s 124 clearance in the first frame of his 3-0 quarter-final victory over practice partner and rankings winner Mark Lloyd was by far the day’s highest.

