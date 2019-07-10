Charlie Appleby weighs up Wild Illusion's Nassau Stakes defence at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Charlie Appleby is weighing up Wild Illusion’s defence of the Nassau Stakes.

The trainer saddled the Dubawi filly to glory in the £600,000 Group 1 contest at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last season.

And after 27 entries moved forward following the latest round of scratchings, Appleby confirmed his four-year-old is a serious consideration for the feature race on Thursday, August 1.

Wild Illusion, who has won two Group 1 races in France, finished fourth in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last time out.

Three-year-olds have won the past four renewals of the Nassau, run over just shy of 10 furlongs.

And with the Classic crop expected to launch another formidable challenge, Appleby knows his Godolphin filly will have her work cut out to become the first multiple winner since Midday completed her hat-trick in 2011.

The Newmarket trainer said: ‘We have left Wild Illusion in the Qatar Nassau Stakes and we will certainly have a look at running her again.

‘The ground was quick enough for her in the Pretty Polly Stakes but she has come out of the race with no problems.

‘She has a couple of options, including the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville on August 18, and does appreciate a bit of ease the ground.

‘If conditions at Goodwood are suitable, I am sure we will be taking a good, strong look at the race.

‘However, it can be tough to give weight to the three-year-olds, as we found to our benefit last year.’

Aidan O’Brien’s Hermosa, who won both the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas, and Prix de Diane winner Channel also remained in the mix.

Older contenders include O’Brien's dual Group 1 winner Magical, who chased home Enable in the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Japanese raider Deirdre, winner of the Group 1 Shuka Sho in 2017, also remains engaged.