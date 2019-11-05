Charlotte at the double as Havant leap into second place in South Women’s Hockey League table

Charlotte Gammon struck twice as Havant defeated Southampton to leapfrog them into second place in Division 3B of the South Women’s League.

Gammon opened the scoring after just five minutes with a great penalty corner, but Southampton levelled from a similar set piece before half-time.

Havant Ladies n action against Southampton at Havant College

The scoring followed the same pattern after the restart - Gammon winning the ball at the top of the circle and netting her second, before Southampton again equalised.

Emily Best put Havant ahead for the third time, and Poppy Herbert added a fourth before the hosts survived going down to 10 players for five minutes.

Fareham are two points clear at the top after a 4-0 win over Aldershot & Farnham.

Heather Batten and Vicky Field shared the goals as they bounced back from the previous week’s first defeat without having to move into top gear.

Havant Ladies v Southampton at Havant College

Batten struck the opening two goals before Field - back after missing two games - deflected a Lydia Rowswell pass in for a 3-0 half-time lead.

Some determined defending, in particular from Jilly Tovey in goal, preserved Fareham’s clean sheet before Field finished off a flowing move in the 58th minute.

Georgia Collins, Heidi Podd, Batten and Hannah Oldham were all involved before Field finished bravely at the far post.

Fareham travel to Southampton (noon) this Saturday.

