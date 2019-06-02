Chichester’s Baker takes grip on Lakeside 5k crown with 30th success in race two

Have your say

James Baker powered to a strong victory in race two of the Lakeside 5k Series.

The Chichester athlete took the win on a warm evening in 16min 07sec, ahead of Southampton’s Matt Bennett who took second place in 16.10.

Emma Montiel is running very well. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Third went to Bennett’s club-mate Tom Cully in 16.15.

It means Baker looks in a good position after two races to win another series crown if he can attend the other races and manage to keep performing at his usual high standards.

The series is based on every runner’s three best performances out of five.

Baker finished third in race one.

He’s now got 30 individual race wins as well in the Lakeside 5k Series over the years.

It wasn’t the super quick sub-16 minute times the series usually provides but it did highlight some more emerging talent coming through.

Southampton’s Ben Brown won the under-15 category and was fourth overall with an excellent 16.17 time.

The win for the ladies went to Great Britain athlete Louise Damen who finished in 17.27 and was eighth overall.

It’s always going to be tough for anyone to rival the Winchester & District talent when she sets foot in Portsmouth for the race at Lakeside North Harbour.

Southampton’s Sarah Kingston finished second lady in 18.18.

City of Portsmouth’s Emma Montiel was third overall lady in 18.25.

Her recent endurance efforts in running events and cycling are clearly paying off and she’s been regularly training hard in the evenings with her club around the lake as well.

Another good age category win came from Jensen Howard who finished in 18.27 to win the men’s under-17 category.

His City club-mate William Campbell clocked a superb time of 17.54 and was second under-15 boy.

Ben Gibbard was another Portsmouth talent to impress with his time of 19.12 to finish first under-13 boy.

Phoebe Carlile, Daisy Wilkinson, Hattie Locke, Katie Simister, Jo Gilholm, Jane Harrop, Sue Baker, David Barker, Jim Clow, Mark Hargreaves, Francis Pakes and Martin Williams were among the other athletes to land category wins.

Race three of the series takes place on Wednesday, June 26.