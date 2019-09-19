Chloe makes successful return to World’s Women Snooker Tour

CHLOE White enjoyed a successful return to the World Women’s Snooker Tour after a ten-month break.

The 18-year-old from Havant made it through to the last-16 of the UK Championship at the Northern Snooker Centre, Leeds.

White topped her round-robin group after overcoming Mariia Shevchenko, from Russia, 2-1 and Elizabeth Black 2-0.

In the first knockout round, the world number 24 beat Emma Brown 2-0 before her fine run ended with a 3-1 defeat by Wales star Laura Evans.

White, who pocketed £100 prize money, was pleased with her performance after losing the opening frame to the world number five on the black and squaring the match in the next.

She said: “I was really happy with how I played against Laura and I learnt a lot from playing her.”

In the Challenge Cup, the secondary event, White beat Bugsie Cothier and Michelle Baker, both by 2-0 scorelines.

But she then went out 2-1 on the pink in the last-eight to Bennani Hind, from Morocco.

There was also a 2-0 quarter-final exit in the under-21 event to Ploychompoo Laokiatphong, from Thailand.

White, who is based at Waterlooville Sports Bar, was delighted to see all her hard work over the summer pay off.

She said: “I always take every match as a learning curve and have seen much improvement in my game over the last couple of months.

“I’m looking forward to the next world women’s competition and I’m hoping to compete in at least one overseas competition this season.”

Meanwhile, at White’s home club, the chances of a fourth different champion are diminishing fast in the Junior Pool League.

Defending champion Rhys Pearce extended his lead over former champion Kiera Hiscock to 7.5 points after an unbeaten run in this week’s eight strong round-robin group.

And Hiscock is 20 points ahead of the chasing pack with eight weeks remaining.

Owen Jenkins is hitting some good form just at the right time in the Monday Junior Snooker League.

The 11-year-old was unbeaten in the top group to take a two-point lead over Billy Reid in Division 1.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.