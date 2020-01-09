Have your say

Chloe White stroked in a glorious long black to claim the Cuestars under-21 Plate trophy at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

The Havant-based women’s world number 24 administered the coup de grâce following a long safety battle on the colours.

It ended the dogged resistance of Londoner and fellow gold tour player Aristos Pampouris in the one-frame final of the competition for non-qualifiers.

Earlier, White, 18, took a frame off EPSB Premier Tour player Marcos Dayao in the group stages.

Meanwhile, Samuel Laxton’s fourth successive semi-final appearance took him up to second place in the silver rankings.

Not for the first time this season, the 14-year-old was narrowly beaten 2-1 by the eventual tournament winner Lee Whaley.

Will Forster had been knocked out by Whaley by the same score in the previous round.

George Laxton remains in second place in the bronze rankings after a 2-0 quarter-final defeat by Thomas McEvoy.

The consistent Daniel Walter stayed third after losing 2-0 to Caden Read, the eventual tournament winner, in the last eight.

Walter has qualified for the knockout stages in all five legs this season.

There were group stage exits for silver players Callum White, Thomas Sharp and Owen Jenkins along with bronze players Jake Sharp, Ryan Wilson, Tyler Mack, Sam Walter, Ryan Kneller, debutant Finn Kirby and Aaron Wilson.

The fifth legs were sponsored by David Stewart, to raise awareness of the charity Sightsavers, and Chandlers Ford SC.

Elsewhere, there was an early 11th birthday present for Elodie Hall in the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The division three leader compiled a five-ball new high break of 12 against her sister Chloe.

Jenkins won the first group and took a two-point lead at the top of division one over Jamie Wilson, who was in Malta for the WSF Junior Open.

George Crees-Giles is starting to make significant steps forward in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

He was joint top of his group this week and produced a four-ball personal best break of 12 against Carter Wells.

Four-time champion Samuel Laxton won the top group and extended his lead over Jenkins to a massive 10 points with seven weeks left.

Second group winner Ryan Wilson climbed to fourth, with Kneller heading division two while George Laxton won the third group.

Keira Hiscock took the honours with 11 victories out of 12 in the Junior Pool League.

Only division two leader Archie Crump denied the former champion a perfect session.

Two-time champion Rhys Pearce has opened up a three-point lead over Harrison Heath at the top of division one.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.