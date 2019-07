Have your say

Chris Bishop produced a wonderful late charge to clinch the Portsmouth Billiards League’s individual handicap crown, writes Steve Toms.

The Craneswater man trailed his club-mate Colin Rowe 120-80, despite opening up with a break of 31.

Rowe hit a brick wall, though, and Bishop took advantage.

He began to find his form and racked up a decisive break of 43 to claw the deficit back.

And with momentum in his favour, Bishop powered on to reach the winning line for a 200-132 victory.