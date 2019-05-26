Chris Morgan impresses with bat and ball as Havant hit back for impressive win against Bashley

Have your say

All-rounder Chris Morgan produced a match-winning performance to help Havant inflict a first defeat of the season on Bashley (Rydal) at Havant Park.

When the home side were bowled out for 167 it looked like the visitors would cruise to a comfortable win.

But that didn’t prove to be the case as the cricket contest was flipped around.

Morgan had hit 45 as he rescued the Havant innings with a 60-run seventh wicket partnership with Krissie Mistry.

Then with the ball he did the damage along with wily spinner Richard Hindley.

They claimed three wickets apiece helping their side to a superb 39-run win which moved them up to fifth in the league.

Burridge’s disappointing start continued with a five-wicket home defeat against Lymington.

The home side never recovered from a disastrous start that saw Azimunnoor Chowdhury trapped lbw first ball of the game.

After slumping to 25 for three Hilio De Abreu (43) and Dan Stancliffe (35) repaired some of the damage.

Rick Ankers (25 not out) and Oliver Wright (26 not out) added valuable late runs with Burridge limping to 188 for eight off their 50 overs.

Lymington cruised to the win with more than eight overs remaining.

In division one Portsmouth made it three wins out of four with a 95-run success at Ventnor.

Opener Ben Duggan blasted 111, including 14 fours with Fraser Hay (85) and William Smitherman (54 not out) also in the runs.

The visitors set their hosts a mammoth target of 352 for five to win.

Hay took four wickets for 49 runs as Ventnor responded with a brave effort.

Sarisbury Athletic suffered a second successive defeat losing by 81 runs at Rowledge.

Tom Kitcher (three wickets for 56 runs) and Chris Sanders (three for 11) both took three wickets as the home side were held to 192 for nine off their 50 overs.

The hosts collapsed to 111 all out in their innings with only Josh Hill (27) providing any resistance.

In divison two Waterlooville’s miserable start continued with a fourth-successive defeat leaving them propping up the league table.

Jon Hudson was the only Ville player to perform in their 46-run defeat at Paultons.

Hudson grabbed a six-wicket haul as Paultons were bowled out for 186 runs.

The all-rounder then top scored with 35 as Ville slumped to 140 all out.