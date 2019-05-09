Chris Morris is ‘great fit’ for Hampshire. South African talent agrees deal for T20 Vitality Blast

Chris Morris has been tipped to be a dynamic addition to the Hampshire squad after agreeing a deal for this year’s Vitality Blast competition.

The South African international will join the squad ahead of the T20 campaign following his ICC World Cup 2019 commitments with South Africa, and will be available for the duration of the tournament.

A fierce right-arm seamer and destructive middle-order hitter, Morris has made 63 appearances so far for his national side since making his debut in a T20I against New Zealand in 2012, averaging just 20.50 with the ball in T20Is to go with a strike rate of more than 130 with the bat.

The 32-year-old also has an outstanding domestic record, with 215 wickets at just 21.82 apiece to his name alongside more than 4,600 runs at a superb strike-rate of 152.10.

Hampshire director of cricket, Giles White said: ‘We were delighted when Chris agreed early on to join us for the season. He’s a dynamic batsman in the middle-order and a handful with the ball both up front and at the death, so he’s a great fit for us and hopefully he’ll make a big difference this summer.’

Alongside his exploits domestically for the Titans, Morris has also excelled in several franchise competitions around the world, including the Indian Premier League and Caribbean Premier League, while he also has experience in the Vitality Blast having featured for Surrey back in 2016.

Now he is excited about featuring in the competition for his new team.

He said: ‘I’m really looking forward to joining Hampshire for the Vitality Blast. It’s an exciting tournament and it’s an exciting summer coming up – I can’t wait to get there and play at the Ageas Bowl and express what I can do.’

