City of Portsmouth athletes will throw down the gauntlet to rivals in Hampshire Championships

City of Portsmouth’s throwers are set to lead the charge for success in the Hampshire Championships on Saturday and Sunday at the Mountbatten Centre.

The club have a squad packed with talent and it promises to be an exciting weekend of competition.

City have already picked up some big results in the early stages of the summer track & field season.

Callum Taylor spearheads the challenge for Bronwin Carter’s coaching group. He smashed the club record in the under-17 javelin with a distance of 61.27m at Walton in the UK Youth Development League on Sunday. Aidan Hunt (under-15), Christopher Jones-Parker (under-15), Kameron Duxbury (under-20) and twins Amy and Erin Lloyd are also set to feature.

Multiple national champion and Great Britain international Serena Vincent will contest the under-20 shot put before she makes the trip to Croatia on Monday to represent England in the 23rd ISF World Schools Championship. Gabriella Jones (under-15) and Sam Kershaw (under-17) are also among Carter’s athletes to watch in the shot.

Ellie Farrow and Callum Crook head a strong contingent from Vince Stamp’s group as they move up to under-20. Crook won the first Lakeside 5k road race and will be hoping to do well in the 2,000m steeplechase, while Farrow did the double over 800m and 1,500m in the under-17 age group last year.

From coach Alex Budd’s training group Sam Charig goes into the under-20 1,500m in great form having run 3min 54sec in Watford this month.

Toby Roe is set to race in the senior 1,500m off the back of an excellent 3,000m personal best of 8.48 at the BMC (British Milers Club) PB Classic, while under-17 athlete Saffron Moore is returning well from injury and is set to feature in the 1,500m.

Steven Purser’s group will have Jacob O Hara, Cameron Walker- Powell and Adam Kimber leading the charge, along with Isabel Brydon and Mia Billings, while Eddy Purser, who is in his first year in the under-15 age group, has already been crowned Hampshire champion in the 2k race walk with a personal best by 39 seconds (11.10).

The sprint groups and the jumpers are also likely to do well. Sadie Blake has got several wins to her name already in the under-15 age group, while multi-eventer Elliott Evans (under-17) goes into the competition having won the Hampshire Multi-Events Championships title at the Mountbatten Centre on bank holiday Monday.

