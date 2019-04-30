Have your say

Clarence Gardens earned their first points of the season in Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division two after they dispatched Phoenix Southsea 7-2.

Dan Deniro and Dan Shambrook put Clarence 2-0 up, before Christ Tait halved Phoenix’s deficit.

Clarence wasted no further time in bagging the points as James Miller, Leigh Rawlins, Paul Richmond and John Richmond rattled off four sets on the trot.

John Nash took a consolation set for Phoenix, before Juke Amos added a seventh for the victors.

Old House at Home maintained their 100-per-cent record in division three after they triumphed 6-3 over British Queen.

Dale Adams, Sam Malone and Kevin Gamblin put Old House 3-0 up, but Queen pulled it back to 3-2 with sets from Mark Cunningham and Michael Long.

Peter Neale moved Old House to within a set of victory, but Queen’s Nick Hatherley was on hand to keep his side in the match.

Simon Longhurst and John O’Shea took the remaining ties to give Old House the match.

Froddington Arms survived a fightback from Duke of Devonshire to edge them out 5-4 in division four.

Ron Hannam, Ron Waters, Dave Paul and Alan Miller propelled Froddington into a 4-0 lead, but Duke restored parity thanks to Paul Simmonds, Kev Goodall, Kevin Houghton and Len Eastland.

The deciding leg was won by Froddington’s Derek Toms.

Lord Chichester C are the early front-runners in division C after they enjoyed a 7-2 victory over Admiral Drake A.

Keith Taylor got the ball rolling for Chichester with a 180, and Steve Ketchen doubled their tally before Richard Linford got Drake off the mark.

Chichester’s Ash Williams, Paul Haines and Brad Madgwick won the next three legs to win the match, before Martyn Coles took a consolation for Drake and Craig Lane and Rob Mackie completed Chichester’s win.

Lord Chichester B lead the way in division one after beating Jolly Taxpayer C 5-4.

Paul La Roche notched a 16-dart leg as he gave Taxpayer the initial lead, before Chichester’s Dean Jones restored parity with a pair of 16-darters.

Gary Smith edged Taxpayer back in front, but Ross Hughes hit a 128 game-shot as he made it 2-2.

Despite Taxpayer’s Steve Ockendon hitting a 128 check-out in the next set, it was Chichester who went ahead courtesy of Justin Hughes.

Lee Scattergood and John McCoubrie made it 4-3 to Taxpayer, with McCoubrie notching an 18-darter and his opponent Mike Feaver scoring 180.

Chichester’s John Madgwick won the penultimate clash to force a decider, which team-mate Kevin Gilchrist claimed with a 16-dart effort and 180.

Lee Smith and Jamie Stewart (both Phoenix North End B) threw 15-dart legs, and Mike Symes (Admiral Drake B) registered an 18-darter.

Bob Rice (Lord Chichester A) notched a 160 game-shot, Danny Browne (Stag B) checked-out on 114, both Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) and Neil Munro (Pelham Arms) both finished with 105, while Mark Ford (Rose in June B) hit a 101 check-out.

Shane Williams (Rose in June B), Bradley Mulholland (Phoenix North End B) and Gareth Evans (Admiral Drake B) all fired in maximums and Michael Neat (Rose in June B) scored 171.