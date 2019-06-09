Clive Lloyd: Smart cricket is the key for West Indies in Cricket World Cup matches against South Africa and England

The West Indies need to play smart when they face South Africa at the Ageas Bowl on Monday in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

That’s the verdict of cricket legend Clive Lloyd who wants to see the team bounce back after their defeat to Australia.

Next they take on struggling South Africa.

Then it’s England – also at the Ageas Bowl – on Friday.

Former West Indies skipper Lloyd believes the quality in the team can ensure they win those matches – but they must rectify mistakes they made in that 15-run loss to Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Speaking to the ICC, he said: ‘The West Indies must to start to play smart cricket because they have two real big games coming up against South Africa and England, therefore they have to be on top of their game as I'm sure they’d want to qualify.

‘The West Indies should have players who are able to win games, especially when the pitch was quite placid and devoid of bounce and movement during that stage of the game (against Australia). The West Indies team missed the chance to ascend the ladder and accomplish the task as leaders of the competition.

‘There is also no reason why they should be almost bowled out on a pitch like that at Trent Bridge, but they tried to hit the aerial shots and started throwing wickets away.

‘West Indies have to get back to winning games now and they need to try and be more consistent. I just think the bowlers relaxed against Australia and got a bit complacent.

‘South Africa are up next and while they haven’t performed to their ability, Windies have to be aware of the job at hand as South Africa is in danger of missing out on the top four if they lose.

‘West Indies have to get all the disciplines right on the day and play clever cricket.

‘I’m still feeling positive about the West Indies overall.’