Coach Knight hails Havant’s magnificent defence as ‘the best in the league’

Will Knight lauded Havant’s magnificent rearguard effort in their 29-10 London One South win against Thurrock at Hooks Lane.

He rates their defence as ‘the best in the league' and felt it played a big part in helping overcome both their opponents and the conditions.

'In the conditions it was always going to be a game of two halves,' said Knight.

'The wind was doing what it usually does at our ground and that was blow straight down the pitch.

'We played against the elements in the first half and Thurrock used the conditions to pin us back.

'Our aim in the opening 40 minutes was to put the shackles on Thurrock.

'That we restricted them to one converted try speaks volumes for our defence.

'It is something that we take massive pride in and have built up over the years.

'We have players in our team who relish this aspect of the game and hate being run through.

'Technically we have a lot of good tacklers in our team.

'If teams want to beat us they have to produce something special in midfield or possess pace to get around the outside.

'Though Thurrock put us under a lot of pressure, we looked after the ball well and made short yards up the pitch.'

Thurrock didn't break the deadlock until the 25th minute when they scored close to the line.

The home side grabbed vital points on the stroke of half-time, Joel Knight putting in a cross-kick for the winger to collect and pass inside for Darren Bamford to score.

Though Thurrock kicked a penalty soon after the restart, Havant started to take command.

A switch back inside after a number of forward drives enabled Wayne Dugan to crash over and Knight's conversion put the home side in front for the first time.

Hooker Jerome Trail then grabbed a brace of tries to take Havant out of reach.

In a feisty finish, both teams had players yellow carded but there was no further scoring.

The win keeps Havant joint top behind Westcombe Park on points difference.