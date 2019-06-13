Colin Roope: This was the best I've ever seen new county champion Toby Burden play

County captain Colin Roope praised his county golf team-mate Toby Burden after being on the wrong end of a six-hole defeat in his third final appearance – the other two were in Surrey in the noughties.

Roope, who moved to Hampshire in 2016 having also had a spell playing the satellite tours like Burden, said: ‘That is the best I have seen Toby play by miles.’

And he was not the only one who had fulsome praise for Toby at the presentation, writes Andrew Griffin.

‘Martin Young, who has won three county championships, and Darren Wright, who caddied for me and has won both the Carris and Brabazon, both said they had never seen Toby play better.

‘It was a great chance for Toby after losing those two finals. It was his time.

‘He fully deserved it and I am really pleased for him,’ added Roope, who had been hoping to join an exclusive club of players to have won amateur championships in different counties.

The other player to have enhanced his reputation was Aman Uddin, the former Cams Hall member, who has moved to Lee-on-the-Solent, the only junior to make the last 16.

The 18-year-old, who has just finished a BTech in sports at Itchen College, took 11th spot in the qualifier and then knocked out defending champion Grimes with a fine 3&2 win.

And he was unlucky to be beaten on the last by county colt Tom Vaughan with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.