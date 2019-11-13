Collins fires eight maximums on way to Portsmouth Individual League success

Rob Collins won the 10th week of the Portsmouth Individual League, beating Callum Francis in the final.

Collins, who fired in eight maximums and a 150 finish, dispatched Steve Harradine in the semi-finals while Francis overcame Matt Charman, who notched a 13-dart leg.

Bob Crawley won the plate contest with Liam Jafkins runner-up. Crawley beat Terry Archer in the last four and Jafkins won against Jim Scutt.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Grapes stay undefeated in Division 1 after they demolished Barleycorn A 7-1.

Gardeners Arms sit second after a 7-2 triumph against Woolston, but Acorn SC A are level on points with them after a 6-3 win against Hedge End Club.

Black Dog A earned their first points with a 5-4 victory over Vine.

Priory A whitewashed Shedfield 9-0 in Division 2 while Bishopstoke beat Fox & Hounds by the same score.

Linden Tree B maintained their 100 per cent record, 8-1 against Barleycorn B.