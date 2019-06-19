Committed showing from Gosport Goddesses ensures season ends positively and provides great platform for next campaign

The final tournament of the season was hosted by Andover Seniors and Development teams in June 2019 where the Gosport Goddesses showed how well they are progressing as a team.

Goddesses scored their first try of the tournament in the first five minutes and they also scored a try against their rivals Fareham Hags.

They finished sixth at Andover.

The team gave it their all, played their heart out and had to dig deep with only seven players and no subs.

Goddesses Captain, Joanne Lewis is confident they will return a stronger side next season.

She said: ‘I am proud to be the captain of an awesome team, I am very proud of them all.

‘They all worked hard and gave it their all even when things got tough.

‘I would like to thank all my Goddesses for their dedication, commitment and strength during the season both in training and at tournaments.

‘All of us Goddesses take pride in our team and the spirit of the Goddesses.

‘Bring on next season when we will be even stronger and fitter – Goddess glory.’

Overall, the Goddesses finished mid-table in the league for the season, finishing joint fifth with the ladies from the Andover Development team.

Over the season the Goddesses have given 100-per-cent commitment and effort at training and tournament, with strong positive talk and the newer players integrated well with the overall team.

However, during pre-season Goddesses will be working on their self belief and confidence in their ability as they have shown at their past two tournaments.

They have the skills they just need to believe in themselves to use them.

Even in the pre-tournament warm-up they showed great communication, calling for the ball, as well as the Goddesses’ spirit and determination they showed in every tournament of the 2018-19 season.

Goddesses will still be training every Monday and Friday night at 6.30pm at Gosport Park.

These dates and times for training continue throughout their season.