Connor Coles returns to the Isle of Wight Warriors speedway team for 2020 National League season

The Isle of Wight Warriors have swooped to bring Connor Coles back to the club for next summer’s National League campaign.

The 25-year-old returns to the Island after two years away.

Last season he raced for Edinburgh in the Championship whilst successfully doubling up with Stoke in the National League, where his closing match average was 7.43.

If other team building plans come to fruition, Coles will be the second heat leader in the Warriors side.

Smallbrook fans will recall that it was Coles’ winning ride for Stoke in the final heat of last season’s National League Fours that scuppered Warriors’ title hopes.

That was a fact not lost on co-promoter Barry Bishop.

‘With the sad loss of Stoke speedway at the end of last season, it was clear that several of their riders would be in demand and we had to move quickly to secure Connor’s services.

‘We know only too well how determined Connor can be and I have to say that during our negotiations he has been a pleasure to deal with.

‘He joins us on an attractive average and I am excited to think about how much he can improve.’

Coles added: ‘Things have been a bit uncertain since the end of the season so I’m relieved to be on board for 2020 and I’ll be doing everything to meet and exceed expectations.

‘It would be good if the team could get some silverware back to the Island and I want to push on and challenge for the number one jacket.’

Warriors have also signed Macauley Leek, who will step into one of the reserve berths on a 3.00 average.

Following the demise of the Stoke and Cradley clubs, there was speculation that the National League may not operate in 2020.

However, the Warriors will be one of seven teams riding next year along with Armadale (Edinburgh), Belle Vue, Kent, Leicester, Mildenhall and Plymouth.

Teams will build their line-ups to a 39-point limit with the lowest average being 3.00.

The National Trophy and KO Cup competitions have been retained.

Two meetings sure to prove popular in 2020 will be an early-season round of the British Under 21 Individual Championship and, in a huge honour for the club, the National League Pairs Championship has been allocated to the Island.

The possibility of a Saturday night staging is being pursued.