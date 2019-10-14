Connor Edney aiming ‘to go all the way’ after starting pro boxing career with victory

Connor Edney was understandably excited with his superb victory that marked his professional debut.

The likeable super-bantamweight Connor Edney overcame a nasty cut and a tough opponent in Pablo Narvaez at South Parade Pier.

‘I’m overwhelmed with it,’ declared the 21-year-old. ‘He was a very experienced opponent and to get the win and the score I did was unbelievable.

‘He was tough being from Nicaragua - these guys are cut from a different cloth.

‘A lot of people wouldn’t stand up to my punches and the power I bring, and he was soaking it up very well.

‘I thought I hurt him with a couple of body-shots but he was still there.He was good for

my first fight’

Referring to the cut, Edney added: ‘I’m not sure which round it happened, the first or

second, I just felt the blood dripping down but I didn’t let it faze me.

‘I was actually very critical of myself when I came out, my defence was a bit questionable at times - but it was only my first pro fight.’

Managed by Portsmouth’s Michael Ballingall, who also shares training duties with Miles Harding, Edney hopes to box again in December.

He believes he has the right team to move his career forward.

‘I do lots of technical work with Mike and lots of fitness work with Miles so I’ve got the best

of both worlds,’ he remarked.

‘I honestly believe I can go all the way in boxing.

‘In the short term I want a Southern Area title and then hopefully the British.’