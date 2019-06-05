'Cool' Portsmouth Dreadnoughts bounce back with disciplined showing to beat Berkshire Renegades

Have your say

Portsmouth Dreadnoughts are back to winning ways after a convincing win over Berkshire Renegades on Sunday.

The division one fixture saw the hosts win 47-0 in only their second victory of the season, writes Ellie Quade.

Head coach Luke Head-Rapson praised his side for their resilience and control in the game.

He said: ‘It is a real relief to have won.

‘This is one of the first times this season we have played with intensity and been tough.

‘Discipline was back for this game and we were able to keep our cool.

‘We were resilient.’

The Dreadnoughts scored the opening touchdown with quarterback Sam Chance scoring a five-yard rushing touchdown.

George Evans converted the kick to give the Dreadnoughts a 7-0 lead at the end of a quiet first quarter.

The hosts extended their lead in the second quarter after Chance threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jake Smith. Again, Evans scored the extra point.

Shortly after, Chance threw the ball 10 yards to wide receiver Benny Debrah who got the Dreadnoughts’ third touchdown.

Evans scored his third kick to make it 21-0 at the break.

After the restart, linebacker Ryan Oxley intercepted the ball to give the Dreadnoughts offence another chance.

But they had to settle for a field goal by Evans.

He scored his second field goal of the game shortly after to give his side another three points.

In the fourth quarter, Chance threw a touchdown pass to tight end Jack Flemming and the kick conversion made it 35-0.

On the following kick-off, Berkshire fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Dreadnoughts’ Oxley.

With the offence back on the field, quarterback Stu Rees threw the ball 35-yards to Smith for a touchdown. Evans scored the extra point.

As the game came to a close, linebacker Joey Foggen intercepted the ball from the Renegades on the 35 yard line and ran to the endzone.

But the Dreadnoughts missed the extra two points to finish the game 47-0.

They now face the Hertfordshire Cheetahs at home on Sunday.