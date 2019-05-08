Copnor A & E impress to see off B team in exciting contest between club-mates

Have your say

It was the battle of the Copnor teams as the A & E team beat the B team in Portsmouth Billiards League division one.

For the B team Derek Foster proved too strong for Mark Tillison who himself made a 40 break, writes Steve Toms.

But Foster made breaks of 52 and 46 in an emphatic win.

This was cancelled out by Mick Hall for A & E as he won his game and he then gave thanks to team-mates Kev Harding, Tony Simmonds and captain Scott Compton who won their games.

Compton made breaks of 43 and 38 against the very experienced cueist John Oldfield.

Phil Ledington played very well to win his game for the B team.

Craneswater moved into second place in the league with a 5-2 victory over Waterlooville D.

For Waterlooville Jamie Wilson won his game with a 47 break and this was backed up by Richie Burnett Jnr as he also won but this was all in vain.

Mick Kirby, Mark Donnelly and Simon Petrie all won their games for Craneswater.

The player who shone above the rest was Andy Carter who made a 41 break in his game to win his game and got his team over the winning line.

Portchester X remain top of the pile after their good 5-2 win against Waterlooville A.

For Waterlooville Cliff Robbins and Simon Chapman both played well to win their encounters.

Portchester turned on the heat and gave thanks to Matt James, Mark Kingswell and Andy Macey. They all won their individual games and to cap it off they gave thanks to captain Jason Tame as he won convincingly and gave his side a great win.

Waterlooville C went joint top of division two after their close-fought contest against Cowplain B who share top spot as Waterlooville emerged 4-3 winners.

Cowplain got off to a flying start as Gary Curtis and son James both won their matches, with Gary making a 42 break.

This was backed up by Roy Steere who won his match for a 3-0 advantage.

But if Cowplain thought that they had it in the bag Waterlooville had other ideas. Ioan Moon and Matt Johnson got their team back in it and Waterlooville had Gary Wilton to thank as he won his game and got them the aggregate by 25 points to take the match 4-3.

Bellair X picked up their second win of the season as they beat Cowplain Misfits 6-1.

Dean Bates won his game for Cowplain but this was the only highlight for them.

Bellair’s Trevor Sanders, Bill Parsons, Gary Linter and Karl Smith won their matches to win the overall game.

The icing was put on the cake by Steve Scott, who won his match to wrap up the scoring.