Copnor A signal intent with emphatic win while Portchester X pay price

Copnor A showed they are a force to be reckoned with as they capitalised on Portchester X slipping up in Portsmouth & District League division one.

A 6-1 triumph over Waterlooville A saw the Copnor team move top.

Scott Compton starred with a break of 68 as he consolidated the early work by his team-mates, writes Graham Simper.

Mark Tillison started the ball rolling with an easy win over Terry Hickley, then Mick Hall managed to beat Nigel Ward despite him having visits of 50 and 32.

Emma Bonney stopped the rot, despite giving a huge start to Lee Eden, to reduce the deficit for 3-1.

Kevin Harding restored order to make it 4-1, then Compton and Tony Simmons, who made a 37 break, put the icing on the cake.

The Portchester bubble burst at Waterlooville D as they lost 6-1.

Only Mark Kingswell performed in a dismal display at Aston Road.

Darren Harper and Bill Phillips made their handicaps count to open the scoring.

Young Harry Wilson took it to three.

Kingswell put the brakes on before Jamie Wilson and Rich Burnett completed the formalities.

Craneswater R managed to get the better of Copnor B on the aggregate bonus.

Mick Kirby was a big winner in a tight situation.

Liam Melia and Rob Kirby joined in with wins to rub out good work by Stacey Wearn, John Oldfield and Derek Foster.

Dean Bates did his best to hold division two leaders Bellair.

However, the novices still suffered another defeat which poses questions on the handicap system in use.

Bellair found it easy giving small starts to learning cueists at the three-ball game.

Trev Sanders, Gary Linter, Andy Howell, Bill Parsons and Steve Scott were all in winners.

Cowplain B had a terrible start as Waterlooville visited and took a 4-0 lead.

Ioan Moon, Colin Johnson, Gary Wilton and young Rob Derry showed their ability.

The last two on were Roy Steere and Gary Curtis and it was a completely different story.

Steere beat Rob Derry by 40 then Curtis crushed Martyn Johnson 200-124 for another point to take the aggregate and make it 4-3.