Copnor edge Waterlooville despite heroics from Ward as he makes fast start

Nigel Ward was quickly into his stride as the Portsmouth Billiards League got under way.

The Waterlooville A ace put a break of 77 together as Copnor A visited the Aston Road venue in division one, writes Graham Simper.

It was a close match as the teams fought it out for the victory.

Copnor took the win 4-3 as Cliff Robins beat Mick Hall but Scott Compton made it 1-1 despite giving Gary Marshall a big start.

Ward and Steve Hughes, with a 33 break, opened up a 3-1 lead but the visitors refused to fold as Mark Tillison and Kevin Harding held their nerve to win by 60 points and take the aggregate point.

Portchester X surprised themselves as they thrashed Waterlooville D 6-1.

Jason Tame’s gang won the first five games and enjoyed the run of the ball in some tight finishes.

Mark Kingswell, Neil Turp and the long-serving skipper won by 12 or less against Darren Harper, Bill Phillips and Richie Burnett.

Matt James and Darren Inch were more comfortable before Harper played again and beat Ashley Bendall to prevent a whitewash.

Copnor B have years of experience at the three-ball game and it was evident in a 5-2 success over Craneswater A.

Derek Foster had a string of 30-plus breaks and Norman Bradfield beat Andy Boulton despite him contributing a fine 73 break to make it 2-2.

Phil Ledington and John Oldfield finished the scoring off.