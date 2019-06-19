Copnor's hopes dashed as Portchester men Tame their rivals in race for league crown

Have your say

Copnor A had high hopes as they travelled to Portchester X but their dreams turned into a nightmare in the Portsmouth & District Billiards League.

Jason Tame led the home side to an incredible 7-0 triumph to go five points clear in the division one title race and knock their opponents off the top spot in the process, writes Graham Simper.

The long-serving leader set the tone with a handy 34 break to beat Ant Lacey.

Tony Simmons tried to rectify the situation but was edged out by 12 points by Andy Macey.

Charlie Cripps beat Kevin Harding to make it 3-0 and the run of the ball did not change as Neil Turp, Darren Inch and Ashley Bendall completed the rout.

Craneswater A picked up a 5-2 win against a lacklustre Waterlooville A as they struggled on their own baize.

Simon Petrie and Mick Kirby put the Southsea outfit into an early lead then Lee Paice pulled one back against Colin Rowe.

Mick Kirby and Andy Boulton added more misery and the latter enjoyed visits of 39 and 30.

Rob Kirby won as well before Cliff Robbins reduced the arrears.

Young Jamie Wilson played twice as Waterlooville D won 5-2 at Copnor B.

He won both as Peter Rook and John Oldfield suffered.

Derek Foster and Stacey Wearn kept the score down with wins over Harry Wilson and father Steve.

Bill Phillips won by a distance then Richie Burnett put the result beyond doubt.

In division two Bellair have been having it all their own way but Waterlooville edged a 4-3 win at Havant to level it all up at the top.

The Aston Road gang won the bonus point by 50 points after three cueists were happy on each team.

Karl Smith, Bill Parsons and Kenny Morgan were on target for the home side and it was close throughout as a trio of Martyn Johnson, Gary Wilton and Ioan Moon decided it.

The valiant novices Cowplain Misfits suffered another 6-1 defeat.

Dean Bates stopped the whitewash with a 200-195 wuccess over Roy Steere.

Dave Weedon almost got another but Doug Powell sneaked home by just two points.

Gary Curtis, his son James, Dave Pitman and Richard Williams were all comfortable winners.