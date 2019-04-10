Have your say

Copnor Xcels are on a roll in Portsmouth & District League division three and are odds on to pick up the second promotion spot along with Al’s Club.

Cowplain B were blown away 11-1 at the city venue after Sam Laxton had knocked in two 30 breaks to open the scoring.

Dean Russell and Tony Horten added another four but Pete Gorvin stopped their gallop.

Order was soon restored as Wayne Laxton and Andy Chambers wrapped it up.

The Butler Boys had their eye in early at Cowplain Misfits. Martyn Williamson had runs of 47 and 33 while Shaun Croxford registered a 46.

James Williamson and Kevin Davis also scored to rub out a brace apiece by Dave Weedon and Barry Doswell in an 8-4 success.

Alexandra Bowls managed an 8-4 win at Craneswater Dandy thanks to the trio of Alan Freemantle, Matt Sheath and Dave Harfield.

Ioan Moon was the pick of the home side.

Dave Riddell and Bill Parsons put Leigh Park ahead at Broadoak, then Gerry Wheeler and Mark Restall hit back to give the Stationsiders a share of the spoils at 6-6.

All the action in the Waterlooville B, Al’s Club game was early on. Gary Linter and Archie Archer scored for the top side and Keith Neil countered with a 32 break.

The next six racks were shared and the visitors grabbed a 7-5 success.

Jamie Wilson was leading from the front as Waterlooville A crushed Portchester X 10-2 to put more pressure on Craneswater A in division one.

The young potter compiled a modest 50 break by his standards, adding to doubles by Richie Burnett, Sam Tindall and Aaron Smith.

Bellair’s Lee Harding sank a 60 break but it did not stop neighbours Emsworth A from pinching a 7-5 success. Nick Fegan rolled in a 37 to help the visitors.

Andy Hall’s late double made sure Cowplain Z stayed up after a 6-6 draw with Copnor A for whom Dan Compton had won his two earlier.

Ian Carter led by example with visits of 30 and 34 as Craneswater Z beat their already relegated Craneswater R club-mates by 7-5.

Ade Binding and Mark Jones lent a hand as Martin Richardson and Chris Davies battled back.

In division two the top two cruised to easy 9-3 wins and continued to show they are the right class for top-flight action.

Pascal Richard hit a handy 71 break as Waterlooville Allstars justified their name.

Mark Lloyd, with breaks of 37 and 31, joined former England cueist Colin Norton as a winner against Waterlooville C at Aston Road.

Copnor D went ahead 8-0 with doubles by Dave Glover, with a break of 32, Wayne Rendle, Bob Baldacchjno and Lee Rendle.

Cowplain Gas came to life as Paul Lees and Gary Churchill won three of the final four racks.

Derek Foster and Phil Ledington did well for Copnor E but Emsworth B controlled things mid match as John Morrison, Jim Baldwin and Chester Bailey set up a 7-5 victory.

North End Bowls also scrambled a narrow win against Waterlooville D.

Neil Stewart put the visitors ahead before Mike Dorey and Ade Pledge pulled the bowlers over the line.