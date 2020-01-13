Could serial winners Craneswater’s run of Portsmouth Snooker League titles be coming to an end?

Craneswater A could well see their six-year reign coming to an end in the Portsmouth Snooker League top flight.

They suffered a shock loss against bottom of the table Portchester X, going down 6-4 as Jason Tame's gang found their mojo.

Mark Kingswell beat Mike Talmondt to give them the lead but visiting skipper Andy Boulton hit back against Tame.

Matt James put them back in front thanks to breaks of 40 and 31 before Darren Inch finished it off in style to complete the surprise success.

Waterlooville A took full advantage with a 9-3 success at Emsworth A.

They turned up with five players but took advantage of the five-man rule.

Frankie Jakeway, Sam Tindell and Phil Watson all bagged a brace to put the Aston Road outfit nine points ahead at the summit.

There were some handy breaks - Richie Burnett hit a 55, Greg Harding a 40 and 31 and Nick Fegan a 36.

Copnor D started of in fantastic fashion against their A&E clubmates.

Dave Glover ran in a 32 while Wayne Rendle rattled up a 67 to go 4-0 in front.

However, it did not last as Mick Hall, Mark Tillison and Scott Compton turned things around for a 7-5 victory.

Craneswater Z also won by the odd frame against Cowplain Z at Southsea. Gary Bricknell and Simon Petrie put them ahead but Dave Rees cut the deficit by winning the final two racks.

In Division 2, Post Office stretched their lead with a 9-3 victory at Waterlooville D.

Matt Paffett and Jamie Farrow gave them a good start before Craig Skeggs reduced the lead.

The resistance was short-lived, though, as Dan Wells and Simon Lynas restored order.

Second-placed Craneswater R scrambled a 7-5 victory against Waterlooville Xcels.

Andy Chambers gave them early concern before Martin Richardson, Liam Melia and Jamie Sorrell eased the pressure, only for Jason Russell to win another two for the former Copnor outfit.

Phil Ledington and Adam Osbourne were on target for Copnor E but they still went down 8-4 at Pompey Royals.

Paul Chivers, the Orchards and Paul Tinsley showed they are at their happiest on their own baize.

A late double and a 32 break from Paul Ashmore dragged Bellair X over the line by a 7-5 margin against Waterlooville C.

Rich Howell also won his for the hosts, but Gary Wilton kept it close.

Craneswater Q also scraped a 7-5 success, against North End Bowls at Highland Road.

Josh Sawyer, Jamie Gray and Tony Lee did well for the winners despite retaliation from Mike Dorey and Colin Elliott.

Cowplain Gas were big hitters in Division 3, beating Alexandra Bowls 10-2.

The bowlers held their own as Karl Davis and Tony Best kept it at 2-2.

But after that Keith Jones, Terry Lees, Gary Swatton and Neil Kirby ran riot.

Cowplain B came to life with a splendid 9-3 success at Leigh Park.

It could have been more but for Danny Lumsden getting the last two racks for the 'Workies'.

Gary Curtis, Roy Steere and Will Garrett gave them a 7-1 lead which James Curtis further extended before Lumsden's late intervention.

Leaders Emsworth B triumphed 8-4 at Cowplain Misfits and look a good bet for promotion.

Paul Merrett, Wayne Talley and Matt Beardsworth held all the aces, but Dean Bates did give them some problems.

Second placed Waterlooville B lost some ground after being held to a draw at Butler Boys.

Shaun Croxford (32) and Singe Selvester caused problems with doubles, but Sam Hounsome and Kelvin Connor cooled the nerves.

Broadoak led 6-2 at Craneswater Dandy, thanks to Gerry Wheeler and Mike Harmer. But the Southsea lads stopped them in their tracks as Ioan Moon and Brian Elsegood levelled at 6-6.