Cowplain continue their climb

Cowplain B continued their steady climb up the table with a 5-4 victory against Portsmouth & District Snooker League table-toppers Waterlooville C.

Barry Woolley gave Waterlooville a winning start but Cowplain hit back through Gary Curtis and Will Garrett. Dave Pitman and the ever impressive James Curtis also won their singles.

Cowplain won all three pairs matches thanks to Pitman and Gary Curtis, James Curtis (38 break) and Pete Gorvin and Rich Williams and W Garrett.

LPWMC B claimed all three pairs victories in a 6-3 success against Cowplain Misfits.

Cowplain pair Dave Weedon and Dean Bates (37 break) both won their singles, while Bill Parsons, Steve Scott and R Couper did likewise for LPWMC.

DIVISION 1

Craneswater A remain top of Division 1 - but only just - after a 6-3 victory over Portchester ‘X’.

Craneswater’s Rob Kirby (30 break) won his game but this was cancelled out by Jason Tame.

The next four frames were shared with Craneswater’s Andy Boulton (30 & 31 breaks) and Mick Kirby winning along with Portchester’s Matt James and Neil Turp.

It went down to the pairs where Craneswater won all three contests.

Copnor A & E won 7-2 at Bellair A, for whom Tony May was the only singles winner even though captain Lee Harding made a 38 break.

Copnor’s Ant Lacey, Mick Hall, Jon Sunderland, Dan Compton and Mark Tillison all won their singles.

Bellair’s Lee Harding(38 break again) and Paul Jagger won their pairs match but Ant Lacey and Dan Compton and Mark Tillison and Lee Eden added to Copnor’s successes..

Emsworth A gained some ground on Craneswater with an 8-1 hammering of Copnor D.

Copnor’s sole win was through Tony Simmonds, with Emswoorth’s Nick Fegan, Greg Harding, Chris Hardyman, Gavin Mengham and Bobby Terry all winning their singles matches.

DIVISION 2

Division 2 leaders Waterlooville A were given a few scares before claiming a 5-4 win against

Craneswater Z.

Craneswater began well with Gary Bricknell winning but that was cancelled out by Jamie Wilson (41 break) and Rich Burnett Jnr.

Craneswater hit back through Ian Carter and the old fox Arthur Newland, but Dusty Tingley won his singles to level it up going into the pairs.

Waterlooville then won the first two pairs to take them over the finishing line thanks to Phil Watson and Rich Burnett Jnr and Jamie Wilson and Sam Tindall.

Post Office remain second with a game in hand as they won 5-4 against Craneswater Q.

Josh Sawyer and Lee Paice got Craneswater off to a flying start but Nigel Ward, Jamie Farrow and Barry Turner moved Post Office in front.

Craneswater levelled it up through Jamie Gray and then won the first pairs.

Post Office, though, triumphed through wins for Nigel Ward and Simon Lynas and Jamie Farrow and Barry Turner.

DIVISON 3

Craneswater R hold top spot in Division 3 after a 6-3 victory against North End Bowls.

Steve McDermott gave the bowlers a good start but Craneswater trio Liam Melia, Mark Richardson and Mark Donnelly won their singles.

North End Bowls hit back to level through Mark Richmond and Adrian Pledge, but Craneswater won all three pairs to keep them top.

Alex Bowls edged Bellair X 5-4 thanks to a hat-trick of pairs wins.

Karl Smith gave Bellair a good start and this was backed up by Trevor Sanders, Gary Linter and Alex Linter. Matt Sheath with Karl Davies were the pick of Alex’s pairs successes.

Pompey Royals scraped past Copnor B 5-4.

Copnor’s Norman Bradfield, Stacey Wearn and Adam Osbourne won their singles, but Royals pair Steve Orchard and Paul Chivers (41 break) gave their side hope going into the pairs.

They then won all three pairs Chad Wainwright with Steve Orchard, Paul Chivers with John Challacombe, and Jason Orchard with Dave Chivers.