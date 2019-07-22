Craneswater A aiming to regain their Portsmouth Summer Snooker League throne

Have your say

Andy Boulton will be determined to see normal service resume when the Portsmouth Summer League breaks off, writes Graham Simper.

Craneswater A have dominated the top flight for the past 17 years – clinching 14 trophies since the millennium.

But the Southsea outfit were outgunned by Emsworth A last season.

And skipper Boulton, alongside the likes of Mike Talmondt, are eager to bounce back.

Chris Hardyman has high hopes of Nick Fegan and Bobby Terry continuing their high-quality snooker as the champions refuse to give up their title without a fight.

Promoted Copnor D will hope the Rendle family can continue to deliver at the higher level.

Copnor A&E will try to build on their fine billiards form but the Craneswater gang normally get the better of the snooker contests.

Jason Tame was happy with his tribe at the three-ball game and Portchester always enjoy the challenge.

Post Office appear again in division two – with many high-quality cueists on their list.

Jamie Farrow has led before but struggled to combine snooker with his pool commitments.

Emma Bonney, Nigel Ward and Matt Paffett could dominate.

There are three outfits from Waterooville.

Young talents Jamie Wilson and Zak Truscott head a strong A team.

The B and D sides are led by Shaun Hounsome and Darren Harper, respecfully.

Craneswater Q and Z make up the division.

Matt Small has Tony Lee and Jamie Gray to call on, while Ian Carter will expect some fireworks from Aaron Brett and Simon Petrie.

Ade Pledge continues at the helm of North End, who are still in division three – despite winning it last season.

Players from Al’s Club have relocated to Bellair, who should be a force with Paul Ashmore and Andy Howell available.

Copnor B still give a good account of themselves despite an average age of nearly eighty.

John Oldfield will be John Wyatt’s right-hand man again.

Pompey Royals, Alexandra Bowls and Grant Vernon’s Craneswater R complete the number.

Division four comprises of Leigh Park, Cowplain B, Waterlooville C, Cowplain Misfits and Craneswater Dandy.

The former call on Dave Riddell and Bill Parsons, while Ioan Moon remains skipper Rob Dandy’s trump card for the latter.

Gary Curtis and James Curtis, Rob Derry and Rob Derry Jnr will provide father-and-son themes at Cowplain B and Waterlooville C, respectively.