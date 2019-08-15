Have your say

Greg Jones registered a fine break of 65 in a bid to earn Bellair a lifeline in division one of the Portsmouth Summer League.

Despite his efforts, the Havant side lost to Craneswater A 6-3 to keep them in a relegation battle.

Rob Henley also tried but Andy Boulton and Mike Talmondt had other ideas for the Southsea outfit.

Emsworth enjoyed a 6-3 victory over Portchester.

Mark Kingswell, Matt James and Neil Turp served the Castlemen well in the singles, before the champions came through in the doubles thanks to Chris Hardyman, Shaun Toms and Bobby Terry.

Promoted Copnor D remain winless after a 7-2 defeat against their A team. Lee Eden, Steve Toms, Ant Lacey and Mick Hall all bagged a brace.

Sam Tindall led the way as Waterlooville A beat their D team 8-1 to take control of division two.

Tindall scored a 37 to join Jamie Wilson, Dusty Tingley, Richie Burnett and Zak Truscott on the winners’ rostrum.

Post Office beat Craneswater Z 7-2. Jamie Farrow, Kev Harding (36), Matt Paffett and Shaun Morris were untroubled. Ade Binding won his singles, before Simon Petrie and Mark Jones kept the score down.

Craneswater Q were happy with a 6-3 win over ’Ville B. Adam Gillan, Jamie Gray and Tony Lee made home advantage count despite some great potting by Martyn Johnson.

Craneswater R are hot favourites for the silverware in division 3 after beating Copnor B 6-3 at Highland Road. They took a 4-2 lead into the doubles, before Martin Richardson, Liam Melia and Tom Wells pocketed their second frame. John Oldfield was top the Golden Oldie.

Alexandra Bowls broke their duck at Pompey Royals with a handy 6-3 success as Matt Sheath (37), Dave Harfield and Tony Best took charge after the singles were shared.

Cowplain Misfits were too good for their B team in division four and nailed their club-mates to the bottom rung with a 5-4 victory.

Dave Weedon, Steve Dewhurst and Tom Shuttle were a match-winning trio to thwart Ray Steere's efforts.

Rob Dandy was happy with his Craneswater troops as they returned from Leigh Park with a 6-3 win under their belts.

Les Broad, Ioan Moon and Brian Elsegood called the tune to quell the efforts of doublemen Dave Riddell and Steve Scott.

- GRAHAM SIMPER